Jennings was in the starting lineup in place of Deebo Samuel (shoulder) on Sunday, but he was not targeted as a receiver in a 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Jennings finished with no targets despite being on the field for 50 of San Francisco's offensive snaps (85 percent) for the team's third loss in as many weeks. He wound up playing a larger share of snaps compared to last week's spot-start when he produced his best line of the season (5-54-0). With the 49ers entering a bye in Week 9, there is a good possibility Samuel could return to the starting lineup against the Jaguars on Nov. 12. If that happens, Jennings would slide back to his usual slot role when San Francisco returns to action.