Jennings (shoulder) officially didn't practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings hasn't been able to take part in drills this week following his early departure from this past Sunday's victory in Seattle due to a shoulder injury. However, he was spotted working on the side with a 49ers trainer Thursday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, indicating he at least is keeping somewhat active. In the end, Friday's practice report will reveal whether Jennings has a chance to suit up Sunday at New Orleans. If he's able to play this weekend, he'll be working with backup QB Mac Jones with Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) set to miss multiple weeks.