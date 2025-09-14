Jennings, who is questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans due to a shoulder injury, is considered a game-time decision, though there is "optimism he goes," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jennings was hurt in Week 1 against Seattle and sat out each of the 49ers' first two practices this week. However, he was able to return in a limited fashion Friday to get a designation of questionable heading into the weekend. While Rapoport indicates the 49ers are optimistic Jennings will be able to play, that decision probably won't be made until the wideout goes through his pregame workout.