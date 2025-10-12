Jennings said after Sunday's loss to the Bucs that he played with five broken ribs against Tampa Bay, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Jennings missed Week 5 against the Rams with the injury but returned to the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay. However, he was nonexistent in the box score, finishing with just one catch for seven yards as an afterthought in the passing game. Jennings didn't look anywhere near 100 percent health. Kendrick Bourne turned in another stellar performance, securing five of nine targets for 142 yards as Mac Jones' preferred go-to option. Jennings will be hard to trust in fantasy lineups next Sunday against Atlanta.