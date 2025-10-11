Jennings (ankle) is listed as questionable and may be a game-time decision Sunday at Tampa Bay, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

QB Mac Jones (oblique/knee) is listed as questionable but fully expected to start, whereas Jennings is truly questionable and may end up coming down to the wire ahead of a 4: 25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, after missing Week 5 with ankle and rib injuries.