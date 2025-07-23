Jennings participated in individual drills at the start of Wednesday's practice, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Unlike position mate Brandon Aiyuk a season ago, Jennings isn't "holding in" (i.e. present but not practicing), despite recent reports that he was seeking a new contract. With Aiyuk out for the foreseeable future due to his recovery from a torn ACL and Deebo Samuel getting traded to the Commanders this offseason, Jennings is set to open the upcoming season as the 49ers' top option at wide receiver, but he currently is playing out the second season of the two-year, $15.4 million contract that he signed in May 2024. Jennings is coming off a 77-975-6 campaign on 113 targets across 15 regular-season contests, so an amended deal could be in his future.