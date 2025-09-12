Jennings (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings didn't finish the Week 1 win over Seattle or practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned Friday in a limited capacity, giving himself at least some chance to play ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With QB Brock Purdy (toe) and TE George Kittle (hamstring) both ruled out, Jennings will project for a large target share if he plays, but without many of the surrounding conditions that have made San Francisco players so valuable for fantasy football in recent years. Standout left tackle Trent Williams (knee) also is listed as questionable.