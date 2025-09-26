Jennings (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings was listed as a non-participant on five straight injury reports due to shoulder and ankle injuries before getting back on the field Friday, giving him a chance to return to action this weekend. His status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's able to suit up, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe), who has been cleared for his first game action since Week 1.