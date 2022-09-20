Jennings had one reception (two targets) for four yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Seattle.

Jennings logged 35 offensive snaps (46 percent), good for third amongst all San Francisco wide receivers. While his stat line left much to be desired, the physical wideout made his presence felt in the run game. Starting quarterback Trey Lance (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury, but Jimmy Garoppolo was waiting in the wings, so the passing offense shouldn't suffer tremendously. That said, Jennings wasn't considered a fantasy option in standard formats prior to Lance's injury, so not much should change for the 25-year-old's value heading into a Week 3 matchup against Denver.