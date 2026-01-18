Jennings recorded two receptions on five targets for 39 yards in Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Seahawks.

Jennings was predictably one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets, though his stat line reflects San Francisco's inability to move the ball effectively in the loss. He did account for the team's longest play from scrimmage on a 19-yard catch and run to begin the second half, but he also had a key drop late in the third quarter on third down. While Jennings' season didn't end positively, he tallied a career-high nine touchdowns across 15 regular-season games.