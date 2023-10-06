Jennings (shin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jennings has a brighter outlook for Week 5 than he had Week 4, when he was listed as doubtful prior to being inactive this past Sunday against the Cardinals. Despite logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, he now has been cleared for game action again. Having said that, Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs) will be available, too, so Jennings likely will the 49ers' third WR, at best, behind Samuel and Aiyuk this weekend. In the first three games of the campaign, Jennings reeled in four of seven targets for 82 yards and no touchdowns.