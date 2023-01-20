Jennings (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As he did Wednesday, giving Jennings just one more chance to get back to all activity before the 49ers potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Cowboys. In 17 appearances this season (including playoffs), he's been targeted at least twice on every occasion, which likely is what he'll be in store for this weekend, if active, with fellow wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk available to the offense.
