Jennings (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Jennings has notched back-to-back capped sessions since coach Kyle Shanahan told Josh Dubow of The Associated Press on Tuesday that the third-year pro was day-to-day due to an ankle issue. He'll have one last chance to jump up to all activity Friday, at which point the 49ers may give Jennings a designation for Sunday's game in Carolina. Operating as the 49ers' No. 3 wide receiver this season, he's gathered in eight of 15 targets for 93 yards and no touchdowns in four appearances.