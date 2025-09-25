Jennings (ankle/shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Jennings hasn't been able to practice since coming out of a Week 2 win at New Orleans with an ankle injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan has referred to Jennings as day-to-day each of the last two weeks, but the wide receiver may not be a viable candidate for game action until he mixes into at least some drills. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Jennings has a chance to play Sunday against the Jaguars.