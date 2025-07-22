Jennings (calf) reported to 49ers training camp and passed a physical Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jennings missed some time during the offseason program due to a calf injury, but he's received a clean bill of health as the team kicks off camp. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last week that Jennings was dissatisfied with his current contract and wanted a new one or a trade, but GM John Lynch said Monday that he "anticipates" the wide receiver will "be out there" at practice Wednesday, according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. With Brandon Aiyuk continuing to rehab a right knee injury that he suffered last October and having no timeline for his return, Jennings is set to begin this season as the 49ers' No. 1 wideout after putting together a 77-975-6 line on 113 targets over 15 regular-season games in 2024.