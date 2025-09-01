Jennings (calf) is participating in practice Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings, who continues to seek a new contract with the 49ers after having requested a trade, is back on the practice field for the first time since late July. General manager John Lynch said late August that the team doesn't intend to trade Jennings, but he spoke of the wide receiver's availability for Week 1 in uncertain terms. Even if Jennings is only practicing on a limited basis, his return to the field is a significant step in the right direction. Wednesday's first official practice report of the week will shed more light on Jennings' chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Seahawks.