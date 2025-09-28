Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Jennings was gutting out a shoulder injury in the later stages of Week 1 and all of Week 2, but in the latter contest, he picked up an ankle injury that sidelined him Week 3 and didn't allow him to practice until Friday in a limited capacity. While he'll be available to the 49ers offense Sunday, there's an expectation that his snaps will be monitored, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, managers may want to pivot to a healthier option until Jennings is able to handle a typical workload, even with QB Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) back in action.