49ers' Jauan Jennings: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (shoulder) returned to practice Friday, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He may have limitations but at least was participating during the media-access portion of practice. Jennings didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, following an early exit from the Week 1 win over Seattle due to a left shoulder injury. If he's able to play Week 2, he'll catch passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones this Sunday in New Orleans.
