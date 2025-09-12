default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jennings (shoulder) returned to practice Friday, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He may have limitations but at least was participating during the media-access portion of practice. Jennings didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, following an early exit from the Week 1 win over Seattle due to a left shoulder injury. If he's able to play Week 2, he'll catch passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones this Sunday in New Orleans.

More News