Jennings (shin) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings didn't practice last week and ultimately missed Sunday's win over Arizona. The Niners didn't have any WRs besides Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel above 24 percent snap share in the contest, instead leaning on FB Kyle Juszczyk (65 percent snap) a bit more than usual. Jennings will have a tough matchup with the Dallas defense if he's ready for Sunday's marquee showdown.