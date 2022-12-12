Jennings played 20 offensive snaps (34 percent) and finished with one catch (two targets) for five yards in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Jennings turned in one of his worst performances in rookie Brock Purdy's first career start. It's hard to recommend a player after a poor outing, but the 49ers may be without the services of Deebo Samuel (ankle) for the immediate future, opening the door for Jennings to potentially start alongside Brandon Aiyuk. Assuming that holds true, the 24-year-old could generate some deep-league value against the Seahawks on Thursday.