Jennings (ankle, ribs) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings is one of multiple key offensive starters ruled out for Thursday Night Football, joining Brock Purdy (toe) and Ricky Pearsall (knee). With George Kittle (hamstring) still on IR, that positions Mac Jones to command a heavily depleted offense Week 5, other than running back Christian McCaffrey. Jennings' next chance to take the field will come Sunday, Oct. 12 versus the Buccaneers in Week 6.