Jennings caught six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

Jennings scored his first touchdown of the 2022 campaign in unusual fashion Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo was targeting his tallest wideout in the back corner of the end zone, but Tyrann Mathieu deflected the ball and Jennings was there to catch it as he was falling from his initial leaping attempt. The end result was a strong fantasy line from the 49ers' No. 3 receiver, who was coming off of a catchless outing against the Cardinals in Week 11. Jennings played his usual allotment of offensive snaps (41 percent), so fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.