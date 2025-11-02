Jennings caught four of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Jennings continues to gut it out while playing through multiple injuries, but he has reportedly started to feel healthier in recent weeks, which is supported by an uptick in production. He has notched four receptions in three consecutive games after reaching that threshold only once through Week 6. Jennings scored his second touchdown of the season on an 11-yard catch in the second quarter. It remains to be seen if he'll be catching passes from Mac Jones again in Week 10 against the Rams or if Brock Purdy (toe) will be back under center.