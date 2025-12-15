Jennings finished with three receptions on five targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

Jennings was money in the red zone Sunday when he cashed in a pair of short touchdown receptions to bring his season total up to seven. That marks a new career high for the veteran starter who broke out with a 77-975-6 receiving line in 2024. Jennings has really picked things up in the second half with six touchdowns scored over his last six appearances. With QB Brock Purdy looking as healthy as he has all season, Jennings is primed for a strong finish to the fantasy campaign, starting with next Monday's tilt against the Colts.