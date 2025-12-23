Jennings corralled five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 48-27 win over the Colts.

Jennings' short touchdown grab on the 49ers' first possession of the second half extended the wideout's scoring streak four games. The 27-year-old has shown a strong nose for the end zone in the second half of the season as well, scoring seven of his career-best eight touchdowns in 2025 over his last seven starts. Jennings was already being asked to play a larger role on offense with WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) back on the sidelines, and that role could expand further if TE George Kittle (ankle) is forced to miss time after going down in Monday's win. Things are lining up for Jennings to close out the fantasy campaign with a bang, starting with Sunday's home tilt against the Bears.