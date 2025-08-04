49ers' Jauan Jennings: Sidelined by calf again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (calf) isn't practicing Monday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jennings was bothered by a calf injury during the offseason program and then aggravated it in the first week of training camp. He's been absent from practices for more than a week now, freeing up more first-team reps for Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins. Fellow 49ers wideouts Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) also haven't been practicing.
