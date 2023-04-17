The 49ers re-signed Jennings to a one-year, $940,000 contract Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Jennings signed the dotted line Monday in order to get on the field for the start of the 49ers' offseason workout program this week. The seventh-round pick in 2020 has developed into a key member of San Francisco's offense as the third wideout and slot man. He has 59 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons.
