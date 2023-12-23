Jennings (concussion) did not practice Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jennings remains in concussion protocol, casting doubt about his ability to be cleared ahead of Monday's Week 16 contest versus Baltimore. The third-year tight end consistently logs at least one-third of San Francisco's offensive snaps, though he has just seven catches on 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown over the team's past six games. If Jennings can't suit up Monday, Ronnie Bell could be in line for extended opportunity on offense.