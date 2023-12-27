Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings has yet to take part in drills since sustaining a concussion during a Week 15 win at Arizona. After Jennings was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that the wide receiver "has made steps" through the protocol for head injuries. Having said that, it hasn't translated to work on the practice field.