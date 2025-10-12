Jennings, who is questionable to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jennings missed last Thursday's Week 5 overtime win over the Rams due to an ankle issue and began this week of practice as a DNP before upgrading to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. That level of participation appears to be enough to allow him to make his return to the field against the Buccaneers in Week 6. If Jennings does indeed suit up, he should work as the team's top pass-catching option with Ricky Pearsall (knee) already ruled out and George Kittle (hamstring) still on IR. Jennings would be working with QB Mac Jones (oblique/knee), who is expected to start at QB with Brock Purdy (toe) set to miss another contest. Schefter notes that Pearsall and Purdy could return in Week 7, so San Francisco's injury-ravaged air attack seems to be slowly getting healthier.