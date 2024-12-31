Jennings finished with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 67 yards in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.
Jennings turned in another routine performance that would have pleased those playing in PPR and deeper fantasy formats. The veteran starter's stats seem dwarfed in a game that featured two 100-yard receivers for San Francisco. Jennings inched closer to his first 1,000-yard campaign Monday, needing just 77 receiving yards against the Cardinals in Week 18 in order to accomplish the feat.
