Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings noted after this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay that he played with five broken ribs and a sprained ankle, and while he mustered 77 percent (53 of 69) of the offensive snaps, the result was one catch (on three targets) for seven yards. All of Ricky Pearsall (knee, DNP), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf, DNP), Skyy Moore (ankle, LP) and Jordan Watkins (calf, LP) are listed on the 49ers' second Week 7 injury report, so it remains to be seen who among the five wide receivers will be available Sunday against the Falcons. Currently, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson are the only healthy options at the position on the active roster.