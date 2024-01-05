Jennings (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

While he maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session, Jennings was seen working without a blue non-contact jersey, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, which may be a sign that the wide receiver has nearly made his way through the concussion protocol. Gaining clearance from an independent neurologist will be the final hurdle for the fourth-year pro to play for the first time since Week 15, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Jennings heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Rams.