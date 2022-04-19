Jennings signed his exclusive rights tender with the 49ers on Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Jennings will return for his third season with San Francisco as he was ineligible from negotiating with outside teams as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. The 2020 seventh-round pick caught 24 passes for 282 yards and five receiving touchdowns over 16 regular-season games last season after never seeing the field in his rookie season. Jennings also accounted for 51 rushing yards on 13 carries last season and should slot in as the 49ers' No. 3 wideout once again next season barring any changes to this position group.