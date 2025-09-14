Jennings (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at New Orleans, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Jennings was forced out of last Sunday's win at Seattle in the fourth quarter due to a left shoulder injury, which capped him to one limited practice during Week 1 prep. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday evening that Jennings was considered a game-time decision for Week 2 action, with a pregame workout to determine whether or not he'd be active. Now that his status has been confirmed for Sunday's contest, Jennings will be available to the 49ers offense, but it remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to handle. He'll also be working with backup QB Mac Jones instead of regular starter Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), so the outlooks for all San Francisco pass catchers seemingly take a step back in the short term.