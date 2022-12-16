Jennings brought in three of five targets for 31 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Jennings played a modest role despite the absence of Deebo Samuel (knee), checking in a distant second to George Kittle in receiving yardage. However, it was a relatively quiet night for the air attack overall, with Jennings' five targets checking in second on the team for the night. The fourth-year pro should have another opportunity to operate as the No. 2 wideout in a Week 16 home matchup against the Commanders a week from Saturday.