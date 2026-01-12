Jennings had one reception on three targets for 45 yards and completed his only pass attempt for a 29-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game win over the Eagles.

Jennings had an unusual stat line after finishing with his lowest target and reception total since Week 6 of the regular season, while also grabbing his longest reception of 2025 and throwing a touchdown pass to boot. It wasn't the first time that the veteran wideout was asked to throw a pass in his career, as the 49ers ran a similar trick play in 2023 that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown. The 27-year-old's target share was concerning in the wild-card round, but his usage figures to balloon in the divisional round after TE George Kittle (Achilles) had to be carted off the field Sunday. WR Ricky Pearsall's status remains in question for next week's showdown against the Seahawks, so Jennings could really be in store for a heavy workload in the divisional round if his fellow starter remains sidelined.