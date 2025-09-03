Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (calf) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings kicked off training camp seeking a new contract before sustaining a calf injury that sidelined him for the entire preseason slate. Per Wagoner, GM John Lynch said last Wednesday that he had no intentions of trading the wide receiver, and now Jennings will log two practices in three days to begin this week, albeit with a cap on his reps. Jennings presumably is ramping up with an aim to play Sunday in Seattle, as Shanahan also told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that he expects him to suit up this weekend.