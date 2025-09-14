Jennings (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday in New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Saturday that while Jennings was viewed as a game-timed decision for Week 2, the 49ers had optimism that he would be able to play. Jennings' prospects for suiting up Sunday having seemingly only improved overnight, though the 49ers will likely wait and see how he fares during a pregame workout before clearing him to play in advance of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Jennings ultimately gets the green light to play, he'll be working with a new starting quarterback in Mac Jones, who appears poised to direct the offense for multiple games with Brock Purdy (toe) facing a projected 2-to-5-week recovery timeline.