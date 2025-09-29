San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jennings (undisclosed) is up-in-the-air for Thursday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jennings had sat out Week 3 due to ankle and shoulder injuries before retaking the field during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, in which he secured two of four targets for 24 yards and at one point had to be evaluated on the sidelines after suffering a hit to the ribs. Monday's official practice report will reveal the injuries Jennings is currently dealing with, as well as his activity level, and his status will need to be closely monitored with a short week of preparation on deck before a road Thursday Night Football matchup. Brock Purdy (toe) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are also being evaluated.