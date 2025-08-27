The 49ers are unsure if Jennings (calf/contract) will play Week 1 at Seattle, but GM John Lynch said Wednesday that he won't trade the wide receiver, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Lynch confirmed that Jennings requested a trade at one point due to frustration with contract negotiations, saying it was "a while ago" and the team has moved on. Jennings showed up for the start of training camp but then left the fourth practice early with a calf injury -- an issue that Lynch says is legitimate and not just an excuse to miss practice during contract negotiations. Jennings hasn't practiced for a month, joining a long list of San Francisco wideouts that are in doubt for Week 1 due to suspensions or injuries. Frustration with the lack of an extension in his contract year adds another risk factor, but there's also a clear opportunity for Jennings to pile up snaps and targets in the absence of Brandon Aiyuk (knee) this September.