Jennings brought in four of seven targets for 45 yards in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Jennings finished as the team leader in receiving yards and targets while tying for the top mark in receptions as well, but his line could have been much fuller had the veteran wideout not dropped a catchable ball from Mac Jones midway through the third quarter. Jennings has consecutive four-catch tallies, but he's mostly been unable to capitalize on the ongoing absences of Brandon Aiyuk (PUP, knee) and Ricky Pearsall (knee). Jennings, who's dealt with multiple injuries in his own right and missed two games this season, will take an 18-212-1 receiving line on 36 targets into a Week 9 road matchup against the Giants.