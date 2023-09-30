Jennings (shin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Barring dramatic improvement leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Jennings will miss his first game of the season after he sat out all three of the 49ers' practices this week due to the shin injury. Jennings' likely absence should open up more reps at receiver for Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud. Both Bell and McCloud could be primed for even larger roles if top wideout Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs) -- who is listed as questionable -- isn't cleared to play.