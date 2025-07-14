Jennings (calf) is unhappy with his contract and wants a new deal or a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A restricted free agent last offseason, Jennings ended up signing a two-year, $15.4 million contract to replace his RFA tender. He then broke out for 975 receiving yards in 15 games, with career highs for catch rate (68.1 percent) and yards per target (8.6). Jennings, 28, now looks like one of the top bargains among wide receivers that isn't on a rookie contract, and he's scheduled to make $7.5 million in the second and final season of his deal. He missed some of San Francisco's spring practices with a calf injury, but there's been no indication it's a serious issue ahead of training camp, leaving his contract situation as the real concern. While true holdouts are rare, Jennings may consider a so-called hold-in, whereby he'd show up to the facility for meetings and off-field work but wouldn't actually practice until he got a raise or extension.