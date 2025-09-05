Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Jennings (calf) is "good to go" for Sunday's contest at Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "He's had a real good week," Shanahan added. "[He's] gotten better and better throughout the week, and I'm excited to see him out there Sunday."

Jennings logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the calf injury that's impacted him at times since the offseason program, but he also gained some clarity with his contract when he and the 49ers agreed to $3 million in play-time incentives for the 2025 season. He'll open the campaign with Ricky Pearsall as the top wide receivers for QB Brock Purdy in the absence of Brandon Aiyuk, who is on the reserve/PUP list as he completes his recovery from the ACL and MCL tears that he suffered Week 7 of last year. Jennings put together a career-best 77-975-6 line on 113 targets in 15 regular-season games in 2024.