Jennings (ankle) will be a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reprots.
Jennings tweaked his ankle during the 49ers' wild-card win over Seattle and was deemed day-to-day by head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's a positive sign to see him at least get some work in during Wednesday's practice. Jennings will have two more opportunities to log a full session before San Francisco needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's wild-card matchup against Dallas.
