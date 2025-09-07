Jennings (shoulder) will have an MRI within the next 24 hours to determine the severity of his injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks, after catching two of five targets for 16 yards. He had been battling an unrelated calf injury heading into the game. The banged-up wideout's status for Week 2 against the Saints should gain some clarity once the results of the MRI become available.