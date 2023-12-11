Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Hargrave (hamstring) may "have a chance" to practice in the week leading up Week 15 against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Hargrave had one tackle in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks before leaving with a hamstring injury and finished the game with one tackle. The 49ers were without Arik Armstead (foot/knee) for the game, so his and Hargrave's practice participation this week will be something to closely monitor. If one or both of the defensive tackles miss time, Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw are candidates to step into a starting role while Kalia Davis moves into a depth defensive tackle spot.