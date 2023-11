Hargrave racked up seven tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, against the Seahawks in Thursday's 31-13 Week 12 win.

Hargrave recorded a solo sack of Geno Smith in the second quarter and split a sack with Arik Armstead in the third. His seven total stops were a season-high mark. The veteran defensive tackle had a bit of a lull when he went four weeks without a sack from Week 5 to Week 8, but since San Francisco's Week 9 bye Hargrave has posted 3.0 sacks across three games.