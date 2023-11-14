Hargrave recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 34-3 win at the Jaguars.
Hargrave made life very difficult for a middling Jacksonville interior offensive line in Week 10, having an even bigger impact on the game than his great box score would suggest. He's been plenty productive in his age-30 season, making him a rare example of a fantasy-relevant defensive tackle heading into a Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
